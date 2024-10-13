Wedbush Boosts Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target to $25.00

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.81 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.83 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TVTX

Travere Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 0.73. Travere Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $18.60.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.50 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.14% and a negative return on equity of 269.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travere Therapeutics

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 21,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $243,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,975 shares in the company, valued at $4,169,952. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 21,125 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $243,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,169,952. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 2,490 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $28,684.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,334.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,707 shares of company stock worth $1,504,312 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Travere Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 912.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,214,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,419 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,018,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,159,000 after buying an additional 441,318 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 79.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 81,611 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $452,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,711,000.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.