Wells Fargo & Company Boosts BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $1,070.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BLK. Argus upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BlackRock from $774.00 to $864.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $972.23.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $990.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $147.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. BlackRock has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $996.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $899.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $831.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.42 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 41.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,802.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total transaction of $24,833,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,272,703.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,042 shares of company stock valued at $79,387,117 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $31,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

