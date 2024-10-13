Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Price Target to $64.00

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ROOT. UBS Group reduced their price target on Root from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an outperform rating and set a $82.00 target price (down from $88.00) on shares of Root in a report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Root from $84.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Root to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.63.

ROOT stock opened at $42.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.72. Root has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $86.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $289.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.80 million. Root had a negative return on equity of 50.80% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 286.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.55) EPS. Analysts expect that Root will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the second quarter valued at about $9,547,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the second quarter valued at about $9,154,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the first quarter valued at about $1,997,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the second quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the first quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

