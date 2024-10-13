Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Short Interest Down 33.7% in September

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,158,300 shares, a decrease of 33.7% from the September 15th total of 1,747,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Performance

Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $10.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.75.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

