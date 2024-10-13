Westend Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Westend Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 730,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 11,020 shares during the period. Energy Transfer comprises about 4.0% of Westend Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Westend Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $11,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 14,198 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.
Energy Transfer Stock Performance
Energy Transfer stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $55.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.92.
Energy Transfer Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 117.43%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Energy Transfer news, CEO Thomas E. Long purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,308,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,562,909.12. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas E. Long acquired 20,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,308,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,562,909.12. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelcy L. Warren acquired 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $47,040,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 123,385,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,667,200 over the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have issued reports on ET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.
About Energy Transfer
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.
