Westend Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Westend Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 32.3% during the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.3 %

MCD opened at $305.04 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $306.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $290.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.56. The firm has a market cap of $218.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.44%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,060. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,712.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,060. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,751 shares of company stock worth $9,493,973. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on McDonald’s from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on McDonald’s

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.