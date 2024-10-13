Westpac Banking Corp (WBCPK) to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.28 on December 22nd

Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBCPK – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, October 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.279 per share on Sunday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th.
Westpac Banking Price Performance
