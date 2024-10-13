Wharf (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Trading 4.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY – Get Free Report) shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.71 and last traded at $5.71. 268 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.46.

Wharf Trading Up 4.7 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.79.

Wharf Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0451 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This is a positive change from Wharf’s previous dividend of $0.04. Wharf’s payout ratio is 19.99%.

Wharf Company Profile

Founded in 1886 as the 17th company registered in Hong Kong, The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (Stock Code: 0004) is a premier company with strong connection to the history of Hong Kong. As one of the 30 constituent stocks in the original Hang Seng Index from the 1960s, Wharf is backed by a long standing mission of Building for Tomorrow and a proven track record in management and execution.

