Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Raised to “Outperform” at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$105.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$90.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WPM. Eight Capital upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Peel Hunt upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$82.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$94.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

TSE:WPM opened at C$83.57 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of C$52.15 and a 1 year high of C$87.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$81.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$77.22. The company has a market cap of C$37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87 and a beta of 0.70.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$409.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$400.03 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 50.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 2.412993 EPS for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.214 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

