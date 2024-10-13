Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.84 and traded as low as $11.00. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $11.54, with a volume of 469,034 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 11.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.76.

In other Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust news, major shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 9,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $192,102.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 261,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,351,956.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 49,336 shares of company stock worth $967,782 in the last ninety days. 40.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Stilwell Value LLC increased its holdings in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Free Report) by 62.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,912,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,041,184 shares during the quarter. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust makes up approximately 4.0% of Stilwell Value LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Stilwell Value LLC owned about 49.85% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust worth $5,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

See Also

