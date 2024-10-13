Whitbread (LON:WTB) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,015.34 ($39.46) and traded as high as GBX 3,119 ($40.82). Whitbread shares last traded at GBX 3,088 ($40.41), with a volume of 584,541 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($54.97) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Whitbread to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 39 ($0.51) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,746.67 ($35.95).
Get Our Latest Research Report on Whitbread
Whitbread Stock Performance
About Whitbread
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Whitbread
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.