Whitbread (LON:WTB) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,015.34 ($39.46) and traded as high as GBX 3,119 ($40.82). Whitbread shares last traded at GBX 3,088 ($40.41), with a volume of 584,541 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($54.97) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Whitbread to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 39 ($0.51) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,746.67 ($35.95).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,966.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,014.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.72. The firm has a market cap of £5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,930.00, a P/E/G ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

