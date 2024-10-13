Willner & Heller LLC Acquires 248 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Willner & Heller LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XMHQ traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.51. The stock had a trading volume of 192,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,015. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.10. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a one year low of $75.29 and a one year high of $110.61.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.