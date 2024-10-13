Willner & Heller LLC Acquires 248 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Willner & Heller LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA XMHQ traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.51. The stock had a trading volume of 192,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,015. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.10. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a one year low of $75.29 and a one year high of $110.61.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
