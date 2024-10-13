Willner & Heller LLC Acquires Shares of 376 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Willner & Heller LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 376 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.5% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,420,473.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $525,485.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,408.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,084 shares of company stock worth $14,094,292. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $670.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $605.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $653.72.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $596.92. 2,138,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,217. The company has a market cap of $228.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $607.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $583.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

