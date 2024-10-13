Willner & Heller LLC Buys 170 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Willner & Heller LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seed Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% in the second quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% in the second quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 5,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% during the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $5.03 on Friday, reaching $190.81. 12,163,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,728,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $84.95 and a 52 week high of $193.47.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a $0.4871 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

