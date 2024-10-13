Willner & Heller LLC Has $580,000 Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Willner & Heller LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,432 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Willner & Heller LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy & Cox bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.9% in the third quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 37,061 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,017,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Melius Research assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.38.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $411.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,717,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,388,611. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $378.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.12. The company has a market capitalization of $408.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $420.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

