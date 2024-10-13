Willner & Heller LLC Makes New Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,341 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 86.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $3,412,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in NIKE by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 88,299 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,298,000 after buying an additional 40,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.
NIKE stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.15. 10,171,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,757,208. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.64. The firm has a market cap of $123.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $123.39.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 39.68%.
In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on NIKE from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.56.
NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.
