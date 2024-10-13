Willner & Heller LLC Purchases 101 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Willner & Heller LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,873 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 0.9% of Willner & Heller LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Willner & Heller LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 7.0% during the third quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 20,496 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Visa by 7.4% in the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 103,481 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $277.84. 4,746,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,363,829. The company has a market cap of $508.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $228.03 and a 12-month high of $293.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.66.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on V. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. William Blair upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $322.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.04.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

