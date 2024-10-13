WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $52.07 and traded as high as $53.25. WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $53.19, with a volume of 14,078 shares traded.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $531.91 million, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the first quarter valued at about $334,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at about $432,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the second quarter worth about $541,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the second quarter worth about $655,000.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

