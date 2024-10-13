Wojak Finance Price Reaches $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (WOJ)

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 13th. One Wojak Finance token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wojak Finance has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar. Wojak Finance has a market cap of $3.85 million and approximately $10,867.15 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wojak Finance alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000076 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.91 or 0.00253685 BTC.

Wojak Finance Profile

Wojak Finance’s genesis date was September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 4,881,768,291 tokens. Wojak Finance’s official website is woj.finance. The official message board for Wojak Finance is medium.com/@wojtoken. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wojak Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wojak Finance (WOJ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Wojak Finance has a current supply of 4,881,768,291 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wojak Finance is 0.00080415 USD and is down -2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $12,714.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://woj.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wojak Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wojak Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wojak Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wojak Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wojak Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.