Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $13.72 Million

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 13th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. One Wrapped HBAR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0507 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped HBAR has a total market cap of $13.72 million and $1.66 million worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped HBAR Token Profile

Wrapped HBAR’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,603,185 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. The official website for Wrapped HBAR is www.hedera.com.

Wrapped HBAR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 270,950,477.9851475 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.05122189 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $1,829,251.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped HBAR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped HBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

