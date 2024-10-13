Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $81.81 and last traded at $81.75, with a volume of 214477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $91.50 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 2.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.29 and a 200 day moving average of $74.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.33.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 49.51%.

Insider Transactions at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 7,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $559,679.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,107 shares in the company, valued at $315,006.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 7,297 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $559,679.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,107 shares in the company, valued at $315,006.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Monica Melancon sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $391,406.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,661.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,640 shares of company stock valued at $974,351 over the last three months. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 377.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,240,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,812,000 after purchasing an additional 980,848 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.9% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,210,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,589,000 after buying an additional 916,742 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,311,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,875,000 after buying an additional 581,909 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,545,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,881,000 after buying an additional 543,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,186.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 509,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,092,000 after acquiring an additional 469,827 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Featured Articles

