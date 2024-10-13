Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) Short Interest Up 191.5% in September

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, an increase of 191.5% from the September 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xinyuan Real Estate in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Stock Up 10.4 %

About Xinyuan Real Estate

Shares of Xinyuan Real Estate stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,371. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $7.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.98.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development and construction in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. The company develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

