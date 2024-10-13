Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.67.

XYL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL opened at $136.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. Xylem has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $146.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.87.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

Institutional Trading of Xylem

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Xylem by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 31,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 17,732 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 40,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $18,780,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

