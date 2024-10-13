Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Purchased by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Xylem by 56.7% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Xylem by 1,185.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.67.

NYSE XYL opened at $136.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $146.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.87.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.11%. Xylem’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.25%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

