XYO Market Cap Hits $81.36 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. XYO has a total market cap of $81.36 million and $358,612.53 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008452 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00014613 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,674.91 or 0.99990001 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001011 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00007443 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006953 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000038 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official website for XYO is xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00611144 USD and is down -1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $354,598.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.