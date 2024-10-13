yearn.finance (YFI) Market Capitalization Tops $162.89 Million

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One yearn.finance token can now be bought for $4,854.27 or 0.07739629 BTC on major exchanges. yearn.finance has a total market capitalization of $162.89 million and approximately $11.89 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, yearn.finance has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000076 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.03 or 0.00253563 BTC.

About yearn.finance

yearn.finance launched on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,556 tokens. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance.

Buying and Selling yearn.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “yearn.finance (YFI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. yearn.finance has a current supply of 36,646.53224467 with 33,555.71484642 in circulation. The last known price of yearn.finance is 4,927.17278083 USD and is down -0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 509 active market(s) with $10,835,924.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yearn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yearn.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yearn.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

