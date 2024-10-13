Zambesigold Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10,870.08 (ZGD)

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 13th. In the last seven days, Zambesigold has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar. One Zambesigold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000378 BTC on exchanges. Zambesigold has a market capitalization of $26.31 million and approximately $10,870.08 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zambesigold alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.02 or 0.00255299 BTC.

Zambesigold Profile

Zambesigold’s genesis date was May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zambesigold is zambesigold.co.za.

Zambesigold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesigold (ZGD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Zambesigold has a current supply of 177,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Zambesigold is 0.24596539 USD and is up 2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $5,501.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zambesigold.co.za/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zambesigold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zambesigold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zambesigold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zambesigold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.