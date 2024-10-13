Zcash Price Hits $34.33 on Top Exchanges (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 13th. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for $34.33 or 0.00055239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a market cap of $560.54 million and $78.80 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00034840 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00012868 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000268 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zcash (ZEC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate ZEC through the process of mining. Zcash has a current supply of 16,328,268.75. The last known price of Zcash is 36.74412071 USD and is up 3.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 381 active market(s) with $81,505,678.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://z.cash/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.