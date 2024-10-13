Zeit Capital LLC Sells 562 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Zeit Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 5.9% of Zeit Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Zeit Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,854.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 100,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after buying an additional 94,975 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 205,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 56,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VWO stock opened at $48.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $49.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.07.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

