Zeta Global’s (ZETA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ZETA. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Zeta Global from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Zeta Global from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

ZETA stock opened at $31.67 on Wednesday. Zeta Global has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $34.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.99 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $227.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 79.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zeta Global will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zeta Global by 1,718.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 18.6% in the first quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Zeta Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Zeta Global by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

