Zoltav Resources (LON:ZOL) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Zoltav Resources Inc. (LON:ZOL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) and traded as high as GBX 10.50 ($0.14). Zoltav Resources shares last traded at GBX 10.50 ($0.14), with a volume of 8,000 shares.

Zoltav Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £14.91 million and a PE ratio of -2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 10.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.58, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Zoltav Resources Company Profile

Zoltav Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons in Russia. The company holds interests in the Bortovoy license covering an area of 3,215 square kilometers with proved plus probable reserves of 750 billion cubic feet of gas, and 3.9 million barrels of oil and condensate located in the Saratov region of south western Russia.

