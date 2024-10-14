1,038 Shares in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Acquired by Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC

Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 472.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 456,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,487,000 after buying an additional 376,595 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the second quarter worth $70,610,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 19.3% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,635,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $344,998,000 after acquiring an additional 264,555 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in IQVIA by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,403,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $719,634,000 after purchasing an additional 211,653 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 285.1% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 268,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,783,000 after purchasing an additional 198,808 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV stock traded up $2.27 on Monday, reaching $231.53. The stock had a trading volume of 110,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,450. The stock has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $261.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,302.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $266.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.36.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

