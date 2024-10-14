11,081 Shares in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $91.59 on Monday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $71.11 and a 1 year high of $91.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.91.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.2566 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

