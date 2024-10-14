1,348 Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Bought by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in Cintas by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,551,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 2,063.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,378,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTAS stock opened at $208.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.32. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $123.65 and a 1 year high of $211.57.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 10.77%.

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cintas from $219.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cintas from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cintas from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cintas from $212.50 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cintas from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.63.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

