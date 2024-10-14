1,649 Shares in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Purchased by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower in the second quarter worth $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $125.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.37. The company has a market cap of $74.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.21. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.80 and a 12 month high of $131.31.

Welltower Increases Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Welltower’s payout ratio is 330.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.38.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

