1,671 Shares in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Purchased by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in RTX by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 19,779 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the second quarter valued at $30,837,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in RTX by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 175,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after buying an additional 98,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 126,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,493 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,090,026. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,026. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Melius Research boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.50.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $123.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $72.29 and a 1 year high of $125.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.58. The stock has a market cap of $164.77 billion, a PE ratio of 48.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. RTX’s payout ratio is 98.82%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

