23,958 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Purchased by Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC

Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,438,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,769,000 after acquiring an additional 8,691,058 shares during the period. Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $472,909,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,029,000 after buying an additional 6,253,040 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 27,905,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,731,000 after buying an additional 4,794,485 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,807,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,154,000 after buying an additional 2,660,678 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $73.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.90. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $75.67.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- 3 Stocks Under $20 for Buy-and-Hold Investors Seeking Growth
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- BlackRock’s Earnings Reveal Market Shift: Why Bonds Are in Favor
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- JPMorgan Can Hit New Highs This Year: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.