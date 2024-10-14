23,958 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Purchased by Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC

Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,438,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,769,000 after acquiring an additional 8,691,058 shares during the period. Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $472,909,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,029,000 after buying an additional 6,253,040 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 27,905,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,731,000 after buying an additional 4,794,485 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,807,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,154,000 after buying an additional 2,660,678 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $73.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.90. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2255 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

