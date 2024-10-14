23andMe Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, October 16th (NASDAQ:ME)

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, October 16th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Friday, October 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, October 15th.

ME stock opened at $0.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $143.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.20. 23andMe has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average of $0.42.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.30 million. 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 83.22% and a negative net margin of 317.03%.

Separately, TD Cowen cut shares of 23andMe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in 23andMe by 68.3% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24,604 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of 23andMe by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 340,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 34,321 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 23andMe by 410.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 88,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71,204 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 23andMe during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of 23andMe during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications.

