2,674 Shares in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Bought by Paladin Wealth LLC

Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of XEL opened at $62.31 on Monday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $65.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.21. The company has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.39.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 13.46%. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.548 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.36.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

