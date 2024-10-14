2,782 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Purchased by Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC

Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $2,089,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 298,259 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,866,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 275,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,989,000 after acquiring an additional 8,270 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG opened at $165.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $121.46 and a one year high of $193.31.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $429,587.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,948.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 21,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $3,442,233.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,307,206.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $429,587.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,948.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,092 shares of company stock valued at $35,644,136 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.90.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

