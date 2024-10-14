3,407 Shares in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Purchased by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at about $15,548,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,668,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,018,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter worth $9,024,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth $10,425,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $21.67 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $23.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.11 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 342.86%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

