673 Shares in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Acquired by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 768,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,841 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 468,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,822,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,771,000 after purchasing an additional 77,515 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $112,081,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,936,000 after purchasing an additional 154,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $385.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.13 and a 12-month high of $401.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.23.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 3.40%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $337.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $393.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Casey’s General Stores

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

In other news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.24, for a total value of $1,140,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,438,890.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.24, for a total value of $1,140,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,438,890.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mike Spanos bought 267 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $376.18 per share, with a total value of $100,440.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,594 shares in the company, valued at $975,810.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.