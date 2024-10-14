Aave Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $185.85 Million (AAVE)

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Aave has a total market cap of $2.31 billion and approximately $185.85 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aave token can currently be bought for $154.47 or 0.00246461 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Aave has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.89 or 0.00253514 BTC.

Aave Profile

Aave launched on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,953,791 tokens. The official website for Aave is aave.com. Aave’s official Twitter account is @aave and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/aave. The Reddit community for Aave is https://reddit.com/r/aave_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aave

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave (AAVE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Aave has a current supply of 16,000,000 with 14,952,716.78335892 in circulation. The last known price of Aave is 153.4637232 USD and is up 6.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 950 active market(s) with $240,649,487.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aave.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

