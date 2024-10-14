AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 431,800 shares, a decline of 59.5% from the September 15th total of 1,066,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,318.0 days.
AB SKF (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of SKUFF remained flat at $19.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.30. AB SKF has a 12 month low of $16.69 and a 12 month high of $22.60.
AB SKF (publ) Company Profile
