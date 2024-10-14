AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 431,800 shares, a decline of 59.5% from the September 15th total of 1,066,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,318.0 days.

AB SKF (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of SKUFF remained flat at $19.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.30. AB SKF has a 12 month low of $16.69 and a 12 month high of $22.60.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) designs, manufactures, and sells bearings and units, seals, lubrication systems, condition monitoring, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling, mounted and housings, super-precision, slewing, plain, magnetic, and thin section bearings; industrial and automotive seals; lubricants, manual lubrication tools, lubricators, automatic lubrication systems, and lubrication system components; maintenance products, such as hydraulic, mechanical, and alignment tools, as well as heaters; belts, pulleys, chains, sprockets, bushings and hubs, couplings, and bolts and tightening systems; condition monitoring systems; test and measuring equipment, such as waviness and roundness analyzers, noise and vibration testers, and grease test rigs, as well as calibration with traceability, machine training and support, and upgrades and refurbishment services; and vehicle aftermarket products.

