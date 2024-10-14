ABBC Coin Market Capitalization Hits $7.59 Million (ABBC)

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One ABBC Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. ABBC Coin has a market capitalization of $7.59 million and approximately $68,657.61 worth of ABBC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ABBC Coin has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.89 or 0.00253514 BTC.

ABBC Coin Coin Profile

ABBC Coin (ABBC) is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. ABBC Coin’s total supply is 1,225,109,279 coins and its circulating supply is 1,223,244,150 coins. ABBC Coin’s official Twitter account is @abbcfoundation. The official website for ABBC Coin is abbccoin.com. ABBC Coin’s official message board is abbccoin.com/blog.

Buying and Selling ABBC Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “ABBC Coin (ABBC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. ABBC Coin has a current supply of 1,225,109,278.96 with 1,223,244,149.8475087 in circulation. The last known price of ABBC Coin is 0.00623647 USD and is down -0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $94,737.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://abbccoin.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABBC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABBC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABBC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

