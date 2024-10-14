Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Upgraded by Compass Point to “Buy”

Compass Point upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $27.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $23.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.60.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of AKR opened at $23.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.47. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $23.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.30). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $87.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

