Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,239 Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000.

NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $178.65 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $118.39 and a one year high of $181.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

