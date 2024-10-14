Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 13,261 iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 0.7% of Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,125.0% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $56.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.91.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

