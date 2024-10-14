Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 105,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,699,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 10.4% of Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG stock opened at $99.23 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $102.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.65 and its 200 day moving average is $98.28.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.