Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC Invests $349,000 in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 253.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Mendel Money Management lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 129.2% during the first quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 20,230 shares during the period. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $48.98 on Monday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $47.79 and a 12 month high of $49.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.88 and a 200-day moving average of $48.60.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1981 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

